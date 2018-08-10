Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nike (NKE) Stock Price

News stories about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the footwear maker an impact score of 46.2733645295744 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.46.

Nike opened at $81.26 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Nike has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nike will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

