Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Encana (ECA) Stock Price

Media stories about Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Encana earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.7664715105245 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Encana opened at $13.46 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.00. Encana has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. research analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

ECA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $17.25 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

