Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect American Vanguard (AVD) Stock Price

News stories about American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Vanguard earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.3344632190944 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of American Vanguard traded down $0.54, reaching $19.35, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,635. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $65,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,352.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $207,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

