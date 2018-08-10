Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Share Price

Headlines about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Texas Pacific Land Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.542871021935 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $807.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $354.10 and a 52 week high of $825.90.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

