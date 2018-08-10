Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Maiden (MHLD) Stock Price

Press coverage about Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Maiden earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.2968714979983 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Maiden traded up $0.15, hitting $4.55, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 44,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,886. The company has a market capitalization of $615.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Maiden has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $713.69 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. equities research analysts predict that Maiden will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

MHLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Maiden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis.

