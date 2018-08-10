Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gorman-Rupp (GRC) Share Price

Media stories about Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gorman-Rupp earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5426750437838 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,951. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $26.53 and a 52 week high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Gorman-Rupp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

In related news, VP Ronald D. Pittenger sold 4,968 shares of Gorman-Rupp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $184,461.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,542.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

