Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Share Price

Media coverage about Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Eagle Entertainment earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6266765591033 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Global Eagle Entertainment traded down $0.37, hitting $2.47, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 543,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $165.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

ENT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 148,030 shares in the company, valued at $201,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,313,279 shares of company stock worth $3,661,095. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

