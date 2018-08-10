Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact EXCO Resources (XCO) Stock Price

Headlines about EXCO Resources (NYSE:XCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EXCO Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.2927640159632 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EXCO Resources remained flat at $$0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. EXCO Resources has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.03.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc (EXCO) is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region.

