Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Share Price

Media headlines about Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comtech Telecomm. earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.1977746575959 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. traded down $0.08, reaching $34.55, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,759. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $815.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $49,683.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,897.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c.

