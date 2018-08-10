Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ArcelorMittal (MT) Stock Price

News stories about ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ArcelorMittal earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7312496560954 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ArcelorMittal opened at $31.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.31.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

