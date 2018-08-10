Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Stock Price

News headlines about Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adaptimmune Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.3987486767833 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 2,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,917. The company has a market capitalization of $835.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.22% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 171,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $232,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,100 shares of company stock worth $4,570,799 in the last three months. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

