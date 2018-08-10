Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect US Foods (USFD) Share Price

Headlines about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5410098124808 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

USFD stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

