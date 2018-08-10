Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PPDAI Group (PPDF) Stock Price

Press coverage about PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPDAI Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7274152983555 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get PPDAI Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered PPDAI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PPDF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,168. PPDAI Group has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.46 million during the quarter.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPDAI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPDAI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.