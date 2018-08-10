Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NYMT) Share Price

Media coverage about NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1155583816171 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NYMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH traded down $0.14, reaching $6.18, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 791,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,270. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $783.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 86.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

NY Mtg Tr Inc/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

