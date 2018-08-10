Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP) Stock Price

News stories about Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMNP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immune Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.8553341561397 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMNP. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

