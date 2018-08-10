Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Price

News stories about Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Wireless earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.1918328128234 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,369. The firm has a market cap of $700.24 million, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “$16.55” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Sierra Wireless from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

