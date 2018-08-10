Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enova International (ENVA) Stock Price

Media headlines about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.4591620260378 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE ENVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,598. Enova International has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Enova International news, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $468,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 54,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,779,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

