Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact B. Riley Financial (RILY) Stock Price

Media stories about B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. B. Riley Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.7036380178556 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial traded up $0.15, hitting $22.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 140,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,995. The firm has a market cap of $572.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

