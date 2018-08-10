Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Independent Bank (INDB) Stock Price

Press coverage about Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.158760960065 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INDB. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

INDB stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $95.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $95.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.60 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Carl Ribeiro sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $90,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 466 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $35,718.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,334.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,584 shares of company stock worth $1,023,256 in the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

