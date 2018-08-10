Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect FMC (FMC) Stock Price

News articles about FMC (NYSE:FMC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.1685716663334 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FMC opened at $90.24 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. FMC has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FMC’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

In other news, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

