Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Stock Price

Press coverage about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.8821162439982 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

FCBC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,874. First Community Bancshares has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.66.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $29.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from First Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

