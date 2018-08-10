Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aspen Insurance (AHL) Share Price

Headlines about Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Insurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.1711160781706 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Aspen Insurance opened at $37.00 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.40. Aspen Insurance has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Insurance (NYSE:AHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.00 million. Aspen Insurance had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Aspen Insurance will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Aspen Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance and reinsurance businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Aspen Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance products, including U.S. and U.K. commercial property, commercial liability, U.S.

