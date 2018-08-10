Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (RA) Share Price

News stories about BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) have trended somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.4646210537552 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of RA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,408. BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Investment Manageme acquired 23,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $532,841.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

BROOKFIELD Rl A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

