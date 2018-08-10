Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Stock Price

News articles about Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 43.8554527971443 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $1.3454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous annual dividend of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

