Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 252.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure opened at $17.22 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 42.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after buying an additional 499,738 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 37.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 123,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 847.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Zartler purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

