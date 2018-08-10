Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.60. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 105,056 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.