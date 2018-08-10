Snap (SNAP) versus InterXion (INXN) Head to Head Review

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) and InterXion (NYSE:INXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and InterXion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -155.31% -48.11% -42.48% InterXion 6.32% 7.27% 2.47%

20.6% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of InterXion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap and InterXion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $824.95 million 18.95 -$3.45 billion ($2.08) -5.92 InterXion $552.66 million 8.31 $44.15 million $0.69 93.12

InterXion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterXion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Snap has a beta of -2.73, suggesting that its share price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterXion has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Snap and InterXion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 10 19 7 0 1.92 InterXion 0 0 10 0 3.00

Snap presently has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.63%. InterXion has a consensus target price of $72.22, suggesting a potential upside of 12.41%. Given Snap’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than InterXion.

Summary

InterXion beats Snap on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which enables individuals to pinch on the camera screen for bringing a live map of their location, as well as showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent Snaps posted to their story; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. Its data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data between its customers. The company offers colocation services, including space and power to deploy IT infrastructure in its data centers; power backup services; connectivity services that enable its customers to connect their IT infrastructure to exchange traffic and access cloud platforms; and systems monitoring, systems management, and engineering support services, as well as installs and manages physical connections running from its customers' equipment to the equipment of its telecommunications carriers, Internet exchange customers, and other customers. It provides its services to telecom operators, Internet service providers, and content delivery networks; content and cloud providers; and enterprises through direct sales forces, as well as through tradeshows, networking events, and industry seminars. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 49 carrier and cloud neutral colocation data centers in 13 metropolitan areas in 11 countries. The company is also involved in real estate management/holding businesses. InterXion Holding N.V. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

