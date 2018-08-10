Sloane Robinson LLP Buys 52,200 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Sloane Robinson LLP raised its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 16.0% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $27,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.32.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $207.74 and a fifty-two week high of $284.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

