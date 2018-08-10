Sloane Robinson LLP Acquires Shares of 106,000 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises about 2.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 125,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SDS stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.