SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) President Andrew W. Mathias Sells 65,000 Shares

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $6,847,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SLG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company had a trading volume of 342,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 531.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 534.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 74,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,545 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 531.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 35,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 118 Manhattan buildings totaling 49.9 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.