Skeincoin (SKC) Price Hits $0.0252

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Skeincoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Skeincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skeincoin has a total market cap of $338,841.00 and $506.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skeincoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.05616290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $601.09 or 0.09293565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00962133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.83 or 0.01512546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00234756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.02610796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00345259 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000452 BTC.

About Skeincoin

Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,521,188 coins and its circulating supply is 13,433,079 coins. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skeincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skeincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skeincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.