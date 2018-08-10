Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Position Boosted by Signition LP

Signition LP lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Skechers USA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Signition LP’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Skechers USA by 130.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,530 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,751,000. Amerigo Asset Management raised its stake in Skechers USA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amerigo Asset Management now owns 4,180,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,177 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $24,859,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Skechers USA by 501.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 925,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 771,275 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of Skechers USA opened at $29.44 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Skechers USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.45.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.