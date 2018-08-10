Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $5.27 Million in AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stock

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,000. AstraZeneca accounts for about 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $676,716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 214.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,905,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,335 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 168.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,615,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 293.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,317,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after acquiring an additional 983,055 shares during the period. Finally, Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $26,497,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morningstar reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 23,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,935. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

