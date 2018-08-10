Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,551,000. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,484,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,275,000 after acquiring an additional 263,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 439,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. 37.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics traded up $0.50, hitting $48.45, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,126. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 3.29. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.18% and a negative net margin of 189.60%. research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $1,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,344,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $360,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 754,236 shares of company stock worth $41,731,001 in the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

