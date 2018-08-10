Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,523 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 138.1% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total transaction of $146,270.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group traded down $0.52, hitting $176.18, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 23,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,650. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.58%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.