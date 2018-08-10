Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,647. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

