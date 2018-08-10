Siltronic (WAF) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2018 // No Comments

Credit Suisse Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.00 ($177.91).

WAF stock traded down €9.05 ($10.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching €134.35 ($156.22). 399,764 shares of the company were exchanged. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply