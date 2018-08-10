Siltronic (WAF) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €153.00 ($177.91).

WAF stock traded down €9.05 ($10.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching €134.35 ($156.22). 399,764 shares of the company were exchanged. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

