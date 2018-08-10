Signition LP Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 1.1% of Signition LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 944.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.00, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William P. Donnelly sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.00, for a total value of $593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $10,041,762. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $575.60 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.24 and a 12-month high of $697.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 90.80% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $540.00 to $529.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $710.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $625.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

