Signition LP Grows Holdings in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Signition LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 105.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 14,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Accenture by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 957,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 830,948 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in Accenture by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 677,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,778,000 after purchasing an additional 344,481 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Accenture by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,860,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,108,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Rowland sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $250,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $309,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,392. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

