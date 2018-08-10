Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,864 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $4,618,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BCE in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 215,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 142.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.01 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.34. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

