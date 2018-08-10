Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Corp (WRN) Decreases By 16.4%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,867 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 13th total of 405,303 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of WRN opened at $0.73 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.24% of Western Copper and Gold worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

