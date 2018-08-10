Short Interest in OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Declines By 10.5%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,801 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 13th total of 717,399 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,760 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OncoCyte opened at $2.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

