Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Expands By 2.9%

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,239,294 shares, an increase of 2.9% from the July 13th total of 8,008,635 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 954,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 512,472 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,981,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,232,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 2,779,147 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,712,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 1,045,108 shares during the period.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of Denison Mines opened at $0.50 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada. The company acquires, explores for, and develops uranium properties; and extracts, processes, and sells uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 63.3% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.