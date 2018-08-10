Sheldon Wang Sells 6,593 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) insider Sheldon Wang sold 6,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $285,674.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sheldon Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Sheldon Wang sold 10,000 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations opened at $45.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,525,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 200,428 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 127,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

