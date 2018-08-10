Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

SJR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B opened at $20.85 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Shaw Communications Inc Class B had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc Class B will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 65.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 32.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

