Shaw Communications Inc Class B (SJR) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Shaw Communications Inc Class B (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
SJR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Shaw Communications Inc Class B and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Shaw Communications Inc Class B from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.
Shares of Shaw Communications Inc Class B opened at $20.85 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Shaw Communications Inc Class B has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 65.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 32.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications Inc Class B by 22.2% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.
Shaw Communications Inc Class B Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications Inc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.