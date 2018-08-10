Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 54,819 Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,819 shares during the period. Royce Micro Capital Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Royce Micro Capital Trust worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust traded down $0.01, hitting $10.46, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 127,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,629. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

There is no company description available for Royce Micro Cap Trust.

