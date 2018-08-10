Shaker Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (EHI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,326 shares during the period. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd comprises about 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.64% of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,316,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 14.4% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 79,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 214.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter.

EHI stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 18,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,041. Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is high current income and its secondary investment objective is total return. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in a global portfolio of securities consisting of below investment grade fixed-income securities, emerging market fixed-income securities and investment grade fixed-income securities.

