Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 174,933 Shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) by 1,548.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XAI OCTAGON FR/COM by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

NYSE XFLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,054. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.