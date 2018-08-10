Servicesource International (SREV) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SREV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Servicesource International traded down $0.05, reaching $3.32, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,271. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $61.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Servicesource International in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

