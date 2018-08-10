Semtech Co. (SMTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report sales of $161.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.80 million. Semtech posted sales of $153.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $658.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.47 million to $685.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $727.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $710.53 million to $760.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of Semtech traded down $0.75, hitting $50.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,266. Semtech has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other Semtech news, VP Marc Pegulu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohan Maheswaran sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,542,192 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,134,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,775,000 after purchasing an additional 549,595 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after acquiring an additional 684,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,756,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 118,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 4,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

